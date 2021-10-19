Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Corsair Gaming, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.71. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Corsair Gaming’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CRSR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen reduced their price target on Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.10.

CRSR opened at $24.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Corsair Gaming has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $51.37.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,698,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,822,000 after buying an additional 241,086 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 29.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,173,000 after buying an additional 604,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 10.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after buying an additional 43,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 17.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,324,000 after buying an additional 62,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 232.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after buying an additional 285,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

