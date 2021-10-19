Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Sealed Air Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Sealed Air in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SEE. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $57.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $62.04.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,708,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,578,000 after acquiring an additional 204,729 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 42.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $880,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421,874 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 6.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,360,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,532,000 after purchasing an additional 731,840 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sealed Air by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,510,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,012,000 after purchasing an additional 135,138 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 24.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,873,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,258,000 after purchasing an additional 572,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

