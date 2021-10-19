Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ETRN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NYSE:ETRN opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.83. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $348.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.87 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,774,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,075,000 after buying an additional 6,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,162,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,805,000 after buying an additional 1,651,327 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 1.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,973,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,971,000 after buying an additional 323,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 27.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,318,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,341,000 after buying an additional 2,883,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 20.7% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 12,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,913 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

