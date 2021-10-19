Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.570-$0.630 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.470-$2.530 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.50.

ELS stock opened at $84.68 on Tuesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $88.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.15, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

