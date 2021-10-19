Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

NYSE:ELS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.74. 513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,706. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.86. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $88.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 64.20, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.