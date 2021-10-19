ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) vs. BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Head to Head Contrast

ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) and BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

ERYTECH Pharma has a beta of 2.56, indicating that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioCardia has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ERYTECH Pharma and BioCardia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ERYTECH Pharma $4.25 million 38.76 -$83.73 million ($4.55) -1.31 BioCardia $140,000.00 354.28 -$15.00 million ($1.48) -1.99

BioCardia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ERYTECH Pharma. BioCardia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ERYTECH Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ERYTECH Pharma and BioCardia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ERYTECH Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 BioCardia 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares ERYTECH Pharma and BioCardia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ERYTECH Pharma N/A N/A N/A BioCardia -6,816.92% -92.43% -69.55%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.1% of ERYTECH Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.2% of BioCardia shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of BioCardia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ERYTECH Pharma beats BioCardia on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ERYTECH Pharma Company Profile

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brand. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs. The company was founded on January 12, 1994 and is headquartered in San Carlos, CA.

