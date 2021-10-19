Etherisc DIP Token Reaches One Day Volume of $12,223.00 (DIP)

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0838 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Etherisc DIP Token has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Etherisc DIP Token has a market capitalization of $16.08 million and approximately $12,223.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00041213 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.22 or 0.00195833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00090163 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

About Etherisc DIP Token

Etherisc DIP Token (CRYPTO:DIP) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,854,114 coins. Etherisc DIP Token’s official website is etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc . Etherisc DIP Token’s official message board is blog.etherisc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

