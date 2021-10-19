Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Upgraded to Outperform at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EURN. TheStreet raised Euronav from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronav from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE EURN opened at $10.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Euronav has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $11.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.95.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.35 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. Analysts anticipate that Euronav will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Euronav’s payout ratio is currently 3.56%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 11.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,916,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,858,000 after purchasing an additional 200,546 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 26.8% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,800,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,420,000 after purchasing an additional 802,817 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the second quarter worth $103,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the first quarter worth $558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

