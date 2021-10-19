Everest 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $254,815.00 (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Everest has a total market capitalization of $36.51 million and approximately $254,815.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everest coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Everest has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00064819 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00068241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.01 or 0.00098999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,436.14 or 0.99670435 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,785.30 or 0.05947435 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00020873 BTC.

Everest’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

