EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Stock Position Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 135.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 163,284 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $12,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 233.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 44,817 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 2.6% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 44,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,004,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the second quarter valued at approximately $460,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $658,491.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $47.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.99. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $48.58.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $149.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.58 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 51.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

Several research firms recently commented on EVTC. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

EVERTEC Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

