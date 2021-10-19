Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.96.

Several brokerages have commented on EXPE. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $169.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,278,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,194. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $90.52 and a 12 month high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.86 and a 200 day moving average of $163.57. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.71.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. Equities analysts expect that Expedia Group will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total transaction of $9,194,059.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total value of $578,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,818,659.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,989 shares of company stock valued at $17,984,086 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,875 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Expedia Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,407 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth approximately $394,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 27.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,644 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $11,133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,507 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

