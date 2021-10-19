extraDNA (XDNA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $45,643.00

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One extraDNA coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, extraDNA has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. extraDNA has a total market cap of $521,684.70 and approximately $45,643.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,210.88 or 0.99998717 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00054332 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.60 or 0.00299943 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.39 or 0.00477157 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.05 or 0.00191637 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007190 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001776 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000923 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

extraDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

