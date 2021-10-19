F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.91 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

NYSE FNB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.23. 50,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,285,906. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $13.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,827 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,651.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in F.N.B. stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 553,130 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 177,240 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of F.N.B. worth $6,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 price target (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.99.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

