Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:FRCOY)

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Fast Retailing in a research report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Allen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.79. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, CLSA lowered Fast Retailing from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Fast Retailing stock opened at $64.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.47 and a 200-day moving average of $73.38. Fast Retailing has a 52 week low of $62.38 and a 52 week high of $103.87.

About Fast Retailing

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. operates as a holding company that engages in the management of its group companies which centers in casual wear. It operates through the following segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, Global Brands, and Others. The UNIQLO Japan segment manages UNIQLO clothing business within the Japan.

