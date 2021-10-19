FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. FB Financial had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 20.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $45.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.90. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $49.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet raised FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson raised FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.50 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FB Financial stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,931 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of FB Financial worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

