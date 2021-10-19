Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Federal Signal in a report issued on Thursday, October 14th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s FY2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $40.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.89 and its 200 day moving average is $40.26. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $43.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $334.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.60 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter worth about $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.