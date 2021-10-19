Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Acquired by Sculati Wealth Management LLC

Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari by 26,084.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ferrari by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in Ferrari by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oddo Securities began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.18.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $222.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $176.29 and a 1 year high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business’s revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

