Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the September 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

FLMNF stock opened at $65.30 on Tuesday. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.79.

About Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

