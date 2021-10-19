Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the September 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
FLMNF stock opened at $65.30 on Tuesday. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.79.
About Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft
Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.