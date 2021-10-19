Financial Survey: Marquee Raine Acquisition (NASDAQ:MRAC) versus EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Marquee Raine Acquisition (NASDAQ:MRAC) and EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Marquee Raine Acquisition and EVO Payments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marquee Raine Acquisition 0 1 1 0 2.50 EVO Payments 0 1 2 0 2.67

Marquee Raine Acquisition presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.47%. EVO Payments has a consensus price target of $32.67, indicating a potential upside of 43.72%. Given EVO Payments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EVO Payments is more favorable than Marquee Raine Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Marquee Raine Acquisition and EVO Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marquee Raine Acquisition N/A N/A N/A EVO Payments 2.00% -8.26% 4.16%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marquee Raine Acquisition and EVO Payments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marquee Raine Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EVO Payments $439.10 million 4.31 -$1.68 million $0.64 35.52

Marquee Raine Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EVO Payments.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.1% of Marquee Raine Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of EVO Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.6% of EVO Payments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EVO Payments beats Marquee Raine Acquisition on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marquee Raine Acquisition

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc. is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European. The company was founded by Rafik R. Sidhom in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

