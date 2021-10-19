First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI) Trading 3.4% Higher

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI)’s share price traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.98 and last traded at $21.98. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.28.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%.

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of its subsidiary. It offers certificate of deposits, checking accounts, health savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, loans, direct deposit, credit cards, statements, mobile banking, mobile check deposit, overdraft services, safe deposit boxes, and telephone banking services.

