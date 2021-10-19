First Citrus Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:FCIT) Stock Price Up 10.8%

First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIT) shares rose 10.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.46 and last traded at $33.46. Approximately 993 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.20.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.54.

About First Citrus Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:FCIT)

First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc engages in the provision of community banking services. It specializes in retail and commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, executives, and entrepreneurs. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

