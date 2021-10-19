First Foundation Advisors Buys Shares of 1,992 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $150.52 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $108.73 and a 52-week high of $152.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

