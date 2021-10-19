First Foundation Advisors Makes New $221,000 Investment in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,528 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,612,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,112,624,000 after buying an additional 98,749 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,867,151 shares of the software company’s stock worth $992,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,701 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,545,920 shares of the software company’s stock worth $751,361,000 after purchasing an additional 98,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,663 shares of the software company’s stock worth $289,539,000 after purchasing an additional 89,839 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,467,486 shares of the software company’s stock worth $212,169,000 after purchasing an additional 227,834 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Summit Insights boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.10.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $53,419.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $38,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,885 shares of company stock valued at $4,842,638 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $163.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.28 and a 52 week high of $222.19.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

