First Foundation Advisors Makes New Investment in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average of $22.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.