First Foundation Advisors Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 37,855.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,719,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,485.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 453,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,358,000 after purchasing an additional 436,401 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,125,000 after purchasing an additional 341,076 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 85.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 416,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,307,000 after purchasing an additional 191,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 122.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 142,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,148,000 after purchasing an additional 78,546 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $501.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $493.31 and its 200 day moving average is $492.30. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $341.80 and a 12-month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

