First Foundation Advisors Takes Position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GHY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 70.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the second quarter valued at $77,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 9.3% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 9.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 15.8% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period.

NYSE:GHY opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.54. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $16.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

