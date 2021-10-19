First Foundation (FFWM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect First Foundation to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million. On average, analysts expect First Foundation to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FFWM opened at $26.39 on Tuesday. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $121,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,450.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $248,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,590 over the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Foundation stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 3,159.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,304 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,681 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FFWM. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Foundation from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

