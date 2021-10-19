First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 235,507 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,025 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First Solar were worth $21,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 52,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 24.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 319,319 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $28,902,000 after buying an additional 62,850 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,978 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in First Solar by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 68,849 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232,643 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,566,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $1,162,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $193,843.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on First Solar in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Susquehanna upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.76.

First Solar stock opened at $104.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.34 and a 200-day moving average of $87.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.71 and a 1-year high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $629.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.03 million. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

