First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 711,500 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the September 15th total of 581,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 384,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Shares of NASDAQ FTSL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.98. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,795. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a twelve month low of $45.63 and a twelve month high of $48.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.95.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.
Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.