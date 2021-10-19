First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 711,500 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the September 15th total of 581,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 384,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.98. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,795. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a twelve month low of $45.63 and a twelve month high of $48.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 164.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

