FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,323 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in FMC by 93.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,377,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,292,000 after buying an additional 1,150,215 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 36.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,138 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the second quarter valued at $73,099,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 177.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,055,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,756,000 after purchasing an additional 674,766 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 86.5% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,025,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,999,000 after purchasing an additional 475,755 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.35. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $123.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.73.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,541.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

