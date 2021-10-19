Fmr LLC Has $94.85 Million Stock Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Fmr LLC grew its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,275,822 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555,622 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $94,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 468,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,808,000 after buying an additional 341,822 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $2,553,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UFP Industries by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,375,000 after acquiring an additional 75,515 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UFP Industries by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 161,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 35,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $1,422,000. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $75.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.50. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $48.82 and a one year high of $89.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.51.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on UFPI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Sidoti raised shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,262,294.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397,117.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.