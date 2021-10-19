Fmr LLC Has $96.74 Million Stock Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,407,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,103,334 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.68% of Cinemark worth $96,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Cinemark stock opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.06). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 135.90% and a negative return on equity of 107.71%. The business had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3174.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

