Fmr LLC Purchases 195,000 Shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,214,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 8.30% of Teekay LNG Partners worth $108,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the first quarter worth $82,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 8.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the second quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 11.5% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGP. Jonestrading cut Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price target on Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.01.

NYSE:TGP opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $17.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 35.78% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $142.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.53 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This is an increase from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 46.94%.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

