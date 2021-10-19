Fmr LLC Sells 1,046 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 731,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.17% of Waste Management worth $102,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 58.0% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.97.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $88,733.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,615 shares of company stock valued at $13,261,532. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management stock opened at $157.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.86. The company has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $159.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.