Fmr LLC Sells 160,010 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 702,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 160,010 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $105,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in CMC Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCMP shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on CMC Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CMC Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.30.

Shares of CCMP opened at $128.12 on Tuesday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.19 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.41 and its 200-day moving average is $147.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.26 and a beta of 1.09.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.63%.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

