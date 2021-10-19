Fmr LLC Trims Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Fmr LLC cut its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 909,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,936 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $90,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Brunswick during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Brunswick by 598.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick during the first quarter valued at $168,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BC shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.87.

Brunswick stock opened at $102.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

