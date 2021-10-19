Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,116 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of F. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Ford Motor by 90.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248,145 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,188 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,678,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $253,318,000 after buying an additional 4,216,773 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,409,232,000 after buying an additional 4,096,021 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 211.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,962,107 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,036,000 after buying an additional 4,049,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Shares of F opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.59. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

