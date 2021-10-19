Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Short Interest Up 34.4% in September

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the September 15th total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Fortis stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,474. Fortis has a one year low of $38.49 and a one year high of $47.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 13.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.424 dividend. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Fortis by 30,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 734.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTS. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.22.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

