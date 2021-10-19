Franklin Resources Inc. Has $22.75 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,515 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $22,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,666,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 184,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,312,000 after buying an additional 74,341 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $140.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.61 and a 200-day moving average of $138.38. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.