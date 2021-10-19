Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $38.54 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $16.68 and a one year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 2.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 2,859,755 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.06% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $577,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

