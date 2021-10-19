Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.64

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$8.64 and last traded at C$8.60, with a volume of 17849 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.40.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Frontera Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.89. The firm has a market cap of C$827.34 million and a P/E ratio of -8.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.02.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$278.08 million for the quarter.

About Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC)

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 166.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

