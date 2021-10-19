Frontier Wealth Management LLC Has $19.01 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 374,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,873 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $19,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,396,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,214 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981,837 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,040,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,196,000 after buying an additional 60,412 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,741,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,561,000 after acquiring an additional 460,046 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,262,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,205 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,273,762 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average of $50.72.

