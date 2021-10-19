Frontier Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,307 shares during the quarter. CrossFirst Bankshares comprises about 0.7% of Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $10,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 48.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 61,130 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 677,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,317,000 after acquiring an additional 40,491 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 205.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 289,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 194,600 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 224.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 54,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.82. 439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $704.65 million, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.31. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $15.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.81.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 20.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

