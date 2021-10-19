FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Short Interest Update

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the September 15th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:FRPH opened at $56.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $528.43 million, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.35. FRP has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $62.50.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 130.43%. The company had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its position in FRP by 0.4% during the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of FRP by 3.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of FRP by 14.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of FRP by 9.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of FRP by 155.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

