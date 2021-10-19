FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Short Interest Update

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the September 15th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NASDAQ:FRPH opened at $56.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $528.43 million, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.35. FRP has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $62.50.
FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 130.43%. The company had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter.
FRP Company Profile
FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.
