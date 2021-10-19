Function X (FX) Price Down 25.4% Over Last 7 Days

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. During the last week, Function X has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar. Function X has a market cap of $469.96 million and $5.27 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can currently be bought for $1.15 or 0.00001839 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,666.51 or 1.00179472 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00051159 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00044373 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $492.71 or 0.00787660 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001628 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.