FY2021 Earnings Estimate for L’Air Liquide S.A. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for L’Air Liquide in a research note issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L’Air Liquide’s FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

AIQUY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised L’Air Liquide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of AIQUY opened at $33.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.40. The stock has a market cap of $78.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.67. L’Air Liquide has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $36.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,285,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,314,000 after purchasing an additional 122,374 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 170,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,167,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

