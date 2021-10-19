FY2021 EPS Estimates for Occidental Petroleum Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Capital One Financial raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.34. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.35.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $32.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $34.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.27.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.76) earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.02%.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

