FY2021 EPS Estimates for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Lowered by Analyst

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SL Green Realty in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $6.59 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America raised shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $74.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.54 and its 200-day moving average is $74.45.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth $539,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 10.8% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 86,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 8,442 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 5.4% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 11.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

