FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR) Issued By Cormark

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Karora Resources in a report issued on Friday, October 15th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Cormark currently has a “NA” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$69.57 million for the quarter.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Karora Resources from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of KRR opened at C$4.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$615.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.73. Karora Resources has a 12 month low of C$2.85 and a 12 month high of C$4.69.

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

