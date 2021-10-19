G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) will announce earnings of $1.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.71. G-III Apparel Group posted earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.04 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $28.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average of $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 3.00. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $149,816.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 186,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after buying an additional 44,831 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 656,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,577,000 after acquiring an additional 48,541 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 43.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 136,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 41,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

